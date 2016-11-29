Safe driving tips for a Canadian winter

By Emilie Quesnel

BELLEVILLE – The Quinte West OPP were called to the scene of 15 different collisions within 24 hours of the area’s first snowfall last week.

Now, the OPP encourages the public to adjust their driving techniques as winter approaches and conditions worsen.

“Prevention is easier than recovery,” said a spokesperson for the Quinte West OPP.

Want to know how to stay safe as safe as possible on the roads this winter?

Never let your gas tank get below half-full

Stop earlier than usual, giving lots of space between you and the vehicle ahead of you

Check road and weather conditions before you get into your vehicle

Remove snow and ice from roof and hood as well as windshield and windows

Maintain control by keeping cruise control turned off

Avoid distractions like loud music or a cell phone

Keep your cell phone fully charged

Always drive with an emergency survival kit in your trunk

Leave earlier

If you feel uncomfortable or unsafe driving, pull over

Drive slower than usual and make sure your seatbelt is on at all times

