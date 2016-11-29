Ontario passes law giving all families equal treatment

By Emilie Quesnel

BELLEVILLE – Ontario has just passed legislation ensuring the equal treatment of all parents and children.

Bill 28, titled the All Families are Equal Act, is to be put in place Jan. 1.

The act will acknowledge the legal status of all parents in Ontario, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation. This includes parents whose children were conceived through surrogacy or alternative methods.

According to the government, the law will guarantee help to parents who are conceiving a child through assisted methods, including the use of a surrogate carrier or receiving sperm or eggs from a third-party donor.

The legislation will also ensure faster and more efficient legal processes for parents of children conceived through surrogacy, including protective rights and legal aid to all parties involved.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to thrive and have the best possible start in life,” said an official statement from the government.

