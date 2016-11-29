Local

Local woman wants to send portable hospital kits to North Dakota

  • November 29, 2016 at 2:36 pm
Jaime Wilson is collecting money donations to get portable hospital kits for those in North Dakota

Jaime Wilson is collecting money to get portable hospital kits for those in North Dakota. Photo by Trish Bauder, QNet News.

By Trish Bauder and Megan Pounder

BELLEVILLE – A local woman is collecting money to purchase portable hospital kits to those fighting against the North Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota.

The kits feature first aid materials as well as things like chemical masks, heating blankets and blood clotters to help bleeding wounds.

The protests against the pipeline began in the spring of 2016. The proposed pipeline would run from western North Dakota through to Southern Illinois through the tribal lands of the Standing Rock Sioux.

QNet News reporters Megan Pounder and Trish Bauder spoke to Jaime Wilson who’s collecting donations.

More to come.

