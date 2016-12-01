Trentonians march in Jingle Bell walk

By Martin Allen and Nikolai Karpinski

TRENTON – Light rain couldn’t dampen the holiday spirits in Trenton.

Even with the unseasonably warm weather, dozens of people showed up to march in the annual Jingle Bell walk on Wednesday evening. Organized by the Trenton Downtown Business Improvement Area, the walk started at the Quinte West city hall, went through downtown and past the festive lighting setup at Fraser Park, before returning to city hall for hot chocolate and snacks.

Lisa Kuypers, executive director of the TDBIA, helped organize the parade this year.

“We host the Jingle Bell walk to give back to the community,” she says. “To get involved in the community and just lift the spirit of Christmas.”

She said she hoped to see at least 150 participants, but it looked to be only a few dozen people marching. Spirits were still high on the route though as Mayor Jim Harrison and his wife led the parade.

Wrapped in blue Christmas lights and sporting a festive reindeer tie, he reflected on what made the holidays special to him.

“I look forward to winter,” he said. “The skiing and the snow and all the activities that go with that.”

Harrison mentioned how important the walk is to the local businesses.

“It’s to recognize the value of our downtown merchants, how much they contribute to our city and how important it is to shop downtown, shop locally.”

As the walk made its way downtown, Harrison and counsellor Duncan Armstrong would occasionally tap on a storefront window to smile and wave at the people inside. The walk went to Fraser Park, among the intricate Christmas lights set up, and stopped for a reflective prayer.

Back in the warmth and dryness of city hall people gathered for donuts, cookies, hot chocolate and warm apple cider.

Emily Waddling marched with her son, Jax.

“He seemed to love it!” she said.

This was an occasion for all ages she said, adding that her favourite part was the lights.

When asked what her favourite part of the holidays are, she paused for a moment before smiling.

“My family getting together. I don’t really see my family much.”

With files from Tyler Penney.

