Operation Red Nose to help cut down impaired driving

By Makala Chapman

BELLEVILLE – Operation Red Nose is helping prevent impaired driving this holiday season.

The annual designated driver program kicked things off on Nov. 25 and will run every weekend until New Year’s Day.

In its first weekend, the program drove home 191 safely after a night of festive cheer, says the program’s honorary co-chair Councillor Garnet Thompson.

“This is a great, great program to keep our roads safe and to keep (drivers) safe,” said Thompson. “We have probably one of the most successful Red Nose programs there is in Canada.”

More than 50 volunteers travelled a combined distance of 3,183 kilometres on its first weekend within the Quinte region.

“We have a net of probably I think around 175 volunteers,” said Thompson. “By the time we have it all done, we’ll be between 200 to 300 volunteers for the six weeks that it runs.”

When someone calls Operation Red Nose for a ride, a team of three volunteers pick up the client and then drive them and their vehicle home.

“One drives the car, one is the navigator and the third person has (the client’s) car,” he said. “Once we get to the residence, they get out of the vehicle and go back for another call.”

Belleville Police Service’s Inspector Sheri Meeks says drinking and driving is an ongoing issue not only in Quinte but also all across the province.

“The education has been out there but people still seem to be taking that chance and risking the lives of not only themselves, but more importantly everyone else when they choose to get behind the wheel,” she said.

While there is the option to call a friend or a taxi, Meeks noted that Operation Red Nose was a great option for those in the Quinte region.

“It’s an invaluable program during this time because there’s definitely more opportunities or festive occasions where people may be consuming alcohol,” she said. “Any one person (Operation Red Nose) is driving home is one less person that is possibly thinking about taking that chance of (driving impaired).”

While the service is free of charge, Thomspon said a donation is greatly appreciated with proceeds going towards local youth-based organizations in the area like The YMCA Strong Kids Campaign and the Rotary Club of Quinte Sunrise.

Thompson said he hopes this year’s fundraising goals will reach last year’s numbers, and if not more.

“We’ve had donations from $5 to $100,” he said. “Last year we donated just a little over $41,000.”

For more information visit, http://www.rednosequinte.com/home.asp or to access this service, call: (613)-962-4334.

