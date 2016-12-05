How accessible is Belleville?

By Brendan Burke

BELLEVILLE – A recent study from an initiative that champions accessibility for disabled people estimates that 1 in 5 Canadians will live with a disability by 2030 – and its founder says cities aren’t doing enough to prepare.

Rick Hansen – a paraplegic whose wheelchair-bound cross-country journey to raise awareness about accessibility captivated the country in 1985 – told media outlets last week that urban areas need to make an concerted effort to meet accessibility standards now and in the future. The Rick Hansen Foundation says incentives, like its Accessible Cities Award which recognizes the “best practices in accessibility,” are key in ensuring that public spaces are fully functionally – not just building entrances.

According to Statistics Canada, 1.5 million people in Ontario are disabled. With an aging baby boomer demographic, the number is poised to rise.

Locally, the City of Belleville’s accessibility committee has outlined several components of urban accessibility currently in development, including transportation, employment and building codes.

QNet News is awaiting comment from the city’s accessibility coordinator to learn what’s being done locally to meet accessibility expectations for the disabled.

