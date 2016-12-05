Wait time in Ontario hospitals highest in 20 years, auditor general says

By Leah Den Hartogh

BELLEVILLE – Patients who need to get to the emergency room or have surgery are having to wait longer now than in the past 20 years, according to a report released last Wednesday by the Ontario auditor-general.

The report said that at the three sample hospitals visited by the auditor general’s office in 2014-15, 47 per cent of patients who should have had emergency surgery within two to eight hours had to wait on average more than 10 hours. The problem is found at hospitals across the province, the report said.

Among the reasons for the high wait times are emergency surgical patients not being given priority and operating rooms not being fully used, the report says.

QNet News is planning on speaking to local MPP Todd Smith, Belleville General Hospital officials and local hospital patients about the situation here.

With files from Tyler Penney

