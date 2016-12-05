Less youth getting permanent full-time jobs

By: Daniel Taylor

BELLEVILLE –The number of young people getting full-time or permanent jobs has fallen substantially over the last four decades, according to a new report released by Statistics Canada Monday. It’s a trend seen in many Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development countries.

The report also said the jobless rate among young people between 15 to 24 has pretty much stayed the same in that time period. It was 13.2 per cent last year, compared to 12.4 per cent in 1976.

QNet News will be speaking to The Career Centre at Loyalist College and employment centres in both Belleville and Trenton.

Stay tuned for more.

