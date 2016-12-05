Ten Thousand Villages comes to Loyalist College

By Sophie Dudley and Alana Pickrell

BELLEVILLE – Students and faculty at Loyalist College have an opportunity to buy some unique holiday gifts this season crafted by people in developing countries.

Ten Thousand Villages is a non-profit fair trade organization that markets hand-made products and crafts from all over the world. The products come from 27 countries, 73 groups and more than 20,000 individual artisans.

As part of a fair trade organization, Ten Thousand Villages collaborates directly with the artisans and other organizations working in the developing country to learn how much other people in the community earn. The goal is that all the basic needs of the artist are met, including medical care and children’s education.

Ten Thousand Villages has been running since 1946 and has been showcasing the work at Loyalist College for the past five years.

A booth will be set up in the cafeteria at Loyalist College on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students and staff at the college can browse and purchase quality hand-made items for fair prices.

More to come.

