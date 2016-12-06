Local · Sports

Belleville curler heading to provincials

  • December 6, 2016 at 1:21 pm

By Brock Ormond

BELLEVILLE – Local curler Kayla MacMillan is heading to the  provincial curling championships near Ottawa in the new year.

The under-21 competition are being held in Russell, Ont., located south-east of the capital. MacMillan is on Team Brandwood, skipped – which is a curling term for led – by Chelsea Brandwood of Kitchener, Ont. 

MacMillan and her team scored a come-from-behind victory in the “B-Final” of the qualifying round over a team from St. Catharine’s to move on.

QNet News hopes to speak to MacMillan this week about the accomplishment.

