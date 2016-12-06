Free sand for Belleville residents

By Tara Henley

BELLEVILLE – The City of Belleville is offering free sand for residents looking to keep their icy driveways and sidewalks safe this winter.

The sand can be picked up outside public works buildings at 75 Wallbridge Cres. and 27 Ritz Rd. It will be available for pick up day or night for the remainder of the snowy season.

The City of Belleville wants you to stay safe this winter. Residents, help yourself to free sand at 75 Wallbridge Cres. & 29 Ritz. Rd. pic.twitter.com/DYATk6Ki5L — City of Belleville (@BellevilleON) December 5, 2016

The supervisor of the city’s roads and traffic services, Scott Whiteman, says all residents have to do is bring their own shovel and pail and fill up.

“It’s more for homeowners as opposed to contractors,” he said. “If we saw someone out there filling a dump truck, we’d probably say something. But there’s no real limit as to how much sand someone can take.”

The city has provided this service to the public for roughly a decade, and Whiteman says it has received warm reviews from residents in previous seasons.

“We’re hoping to help prevent those bad falls on private properties you’re always hearing about during winter, and people really appreciate that.”

With files from Tyler Penney.

Comments