Police issue warrant for couple suspected in church thefts

By Haley Rose

BELLEVILLE – Belleville police have named the couple they are seeking in connection with a string of thefts at local churches.

Police said the couple have been going to various churches in the area, saying they are in need of food and other assistance. Upon entering the church, police said, the couple take electronics and other items and then pawned them off for cash later on.

A warrant for the suspects was originally released Nov. 29. Police have since updated it and have identified the couple they are seeking as 24-year-old Donovan Huycke of no fixed address and 25-year-old Shauna Smith of Belleville.

The couple faces charging including theft under $5,000, fraud under $5,000, breach of probation and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Belleville Police or Quinte Crime Stoppers.

