Ongoing investigation in Napanee sexual assault case

By Haley Rose

BELLEVILLE – The Ontario Provincial Police are continuing to investigate a reported sexual assault that occurred in the town of Enterprise five years ago.

The victim reported the assaults began happening when he was 10 years old.

A 52-year-old Quinte West man has been charged with: sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under the age of 16 and invitation to sexual touching with a person under the age of 16.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

