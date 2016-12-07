Ongoing investigation in Napanee sexual assault case
By Haley Rose
BELLEVILLE – The Ontario Provincial Police are continuing to investigate a reported sexual assault that occurred in the town of Enterprise five years ago.
The victim reported the assaults began happening when he was 10 years old.
A 52-year-old Quinte West man has been charged with: sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under the age of 16 and invitation to sexual touching with a person under the age of 16.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.