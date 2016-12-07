Safe containing valuables and walker stolen from elderly woman

By Haley Rose and Rachel Stark

BELLEVILLE – A safe containing valuables and a walker were stolen from an elderly Campbellford resident on Saturday.

The resident was at a Christmas church function when the break-in at her Cockburn Street home happened, according to Northumberland OPP.

A locked black Sentry safe holding cash and jewelry, as well as a red walker with a black leather tote on the handles, were stolen sometime between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Police say they believe that one or more intruders used the walker to move the safe, which weighs 41 kilograms and is four feet high.

Northumberland OPP are asking for anyone with information to call them at 705-653-3300 or toll-free 1-800-310-1122.

Comments