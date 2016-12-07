Suspicious nighttime behaviour in Brighton

By Haley Rose

BELLEVILLE – Some Brighton homeowners caught a person peering into their windows very early Tuesday morning, Northumberland OPP report.

The person fled on foot after being spotted, police said.

The incident occurred on Baldwin Street, commonly known as the Gosport area, a bit before 1:30 a.m.

The OPP and its Emergency Response Team, as well as a canine unit, conducted an extensive search in the Gosport area west to Cedar Street, but the suspect was not found.

The suspect is described as being heavy-set, five feet 10 inches, wearing dark overalls and a white mask and carrying a stick or pole.

Police are asking people in the area to be aware of strangers in their neighbourhoods and to call if they see anything suspicious. Anyone with information about the Baldwin Street incident is asked to call the Brighton OPP detachment at 613-475-1313 or toll free at 1-800-310-1122.

