New planes to land at CFB Trenton by 2019

By Kayla Haggett, Andrew Harper, Buckley Smith

TRENTON – The federal government has announced a new $2.4 billion contract with Airbus Defence and Space for 16 new C-295 W aircrafts, which will be replacing the current search and rescue aircraft.

The announcement was made Thursday morning at CFB Trenton by Procurement Minister Judy Foote, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and air force Lt.-Gen. Michael Hood.

“Todays announcement is not just good new for Canadians, it is also good news for economy,” said Foote.

“We are in good shape with this contract, and in good hands with Airbus,” said Saijan.

Lt.-Gen. Hood said he believed that these new planes could have a huge impact on the success of search and rescue missions in the future.

“I believe search and rescue is going to become a lot less about search and a lot more about rescue.” said Hood.

Currently CFB Trenton uses the CC – 130H Hercules. According to the U.S. Air Force website, the cost for each aircraft is U.S. $30.1 million.

The Trenton Joint Rescue Coordination Centre ( JRCC Trenton), located at CFB Trenton, is the joint Canadian Armed Forces–Canadian Coast Guard centre for search-and-rescue monitoring and emergency response in the Trenton SRR .

JRCC Trenton is responsible for air and maritime SAR response under Canadian Joint Operations Command ( CJOC ).

JRCC Trenton responds to about 3,500 SAR calls per year.

QNet is attending the announcement. More to come.

Comments