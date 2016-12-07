Local

Loyalist OPP searching for two missing indigenous girls

  • December 7, 2016 at 3:26 pm

By Haley Rose

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist OPP are asking for help locating two indigenous teenage girls from Loyalist Township that have gone missing.

Fifteen year old Gillian Taylor-Hayes and Marcie Muckle, 14, were last seen north of Odessa on Dec 5.

Police believe the two girls may be together and in the Greater Toronto Area.

Muckle is approximately five feet two inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown, medium length hair and brown eyes.

Hayes is approximately five feet two inches and 140 pounds. She has dyed red hair, medium length and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the two girls are asked to call the Napanee OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

