Local

Early morning RIDE check results in drug bust

  • December 8, 2016 at 11:07 am

By Haley Rose

BELLEVILLE –An early morning Belleville Police RIDE check ended with a drug bust.

Police said they checked 146 cars and an 18-year-old male was found with 100 grams of marijuana. He was arrested for breaching probation and is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. 

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing earlier this morning.

The ride check took place on North Front Street and Strachan Street.

