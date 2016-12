By Haley Rose

BELLEVILLE– The Napanee OPP are looking for a stolen snowmobile.

The snowmobile was reported missing from the Long Reach Trailer Park in Desoronto.

The snowmobile is described as being a 1996 black Polaris.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Napanee OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

