By Haley Rose

BELLEVILLE – Napanee OPP have laid charges against a 67-year-old bus driver following a crash that happened in October.

On Oct. 14, approximately 50 seniors were on the bus when it crashed into a ditch on Highway 28, east of Highway 41 in Addington Highlands Township, with may suffering minor injuries.

The driver has been charged with careless driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

