Bancroft-area man charged with possession of child pornography

By Stephanie Clue

BELLEVILLE – A Bancroft-area man has been charged with having child pornography in his possession.

On Wednesday, the OPP’s Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and Technological Crimes Unit, along with the Bancroft OPP, took a Cardiff man into custody after a child pornography investigation.

The 28-year-old man has been charged with possessing and making available child pornography.

The man was held in custody until a bail hearing on Thursday in Belleville.

The OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

