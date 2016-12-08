Bancroft-area man charged with possession of child pornography
BELLEVILLE – A Bancroft-area man has been charged with having child pornography in his possession.
On Wednesday, the OPP’s Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and Technological Crimes Unit, along with the Bancroft OPP, took a Cardiff man into custody after a child pornography investigation.
The 28-year-old man has been charged with possessing and making available child pornography.
The man was held in custody until a bail hearing on Thursday in Belleville.
The OPP say the investigation is ongoing.