Local

Bancroft-area man charged with possession of child pornography

  • December 8, 2016 at 4:00 pm

By Stephanie Clue

BELLEVILLE – A Bancroft-area man has been charged with having child pornography in his possession.

On Wednesday, the OPP’s Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and Technological Crimes Unit, along with the Bancroft OPP, took a Cardiff man into custody after a child pornography investigation.

The 28-year-old man has been charged with possessing and making available child pornography.

The man was held in custody until a bail hearing on Thursday in Belleville.

The OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Trial hears questions about intersection’s safety
  2. Plainfield to be site of Belleville’s fifth fire station
  3. 91X Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 20th, 2016, 1 p.m.
  4. Careless driving charge after pickup lands in ditch
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: