Stirling library holds genealogy sessions

  • December 14, 2016 at 10:27 am

By Rachel Stark

BELLEVILLE – Stirling-Rawdon Public Library holds genealogy sessions every Wednesday evening from 6 to 7 p.m.

Volunteers help visitors locate information about their family tree in their local history/genealogy department of the library free of charge.

Newspapers on microfilm, books and maps are some of the resources volunteers use to help visitors learn more about their family history, wherever it may originate.

The library also has extensive information about the history of Stirling and the surrounding area.

QNet News will be talking to the volunteers about the research they offer.

