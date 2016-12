By Makala Chapman

BELLEVILLE – Belleville Police Service is asking the public to help stuff a cruiser so that Gleaners Food Bank can stock its shelves.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit Marc’s No Frills on Bell Boulevard where a police car will be waiting to be filled with non-perishable items and canned goods.

Once the cruiser is filled, the donations will be taken to Gleaners Food Bank on Wallbridge Crescent.

The event will run between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday.

