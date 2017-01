By Rachel Stark

BELLEVILLE – The local coffee shop The Brake Room offered a free cup of coffee as part of an act of kindness Tuesday.

It all started when an anonymous sponsor donated $400 to the cafe so free coffee could be served for a day.

The anonymous person requested the event to be promoted as an unofficial holiday called Common Kindness Day.

[<a href=”//storify.com/rachelstark/common-kindness-day-reaches-belleville” target=”_blank”>View the story “Common Kindness Day reaches Belleville” on Storify</a>]

