Loyalist holds mental health awareness day on Jan. 25



BY: Demii Niles

BELLEVILLE–Mental health can take a huge toll on someone’s life. It can change the way you think, the way you view things and even the way you view yourself.

Next Wednesday is Bell Let’s Talk day where the focus will be on talking about mental health.

Loyalist will be holding a Mental Health Awareness day on the 25th.

Most of the events that day will be held in the Shark Tank pub as part of universal break.

There will be an SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) light station and positive message board for students to write positive things about their lives.

Loyalist will also be showing a TED Talk about ending the silence around suicide. There will be other activities held as well.

QNetnews has spoken to some Loyalist College students to hear what they have to say about Loyalist participating in the Bell Lets Talk Day.

Alexis Devries a pre-health student says she likes the idea.

“Mental health is very serious.”

Culinary student, Jack Emond says it’s important to talk about the subject.

Robert Gonyea from second-year TVNM thinks that it would help if students had help addressing their issues so they can learn to deal with it on their own.

Canadian Institute of Health research says, 1 in 5 Canadians will experience a form of mental illness at some point in their life.

“Students in college are under an immense amount of stress and pressure when it comes to classes and assignments. These things can lead to students becoming overwhelmed stressed and at worst case developing mental illnesses such as depression and etc. I really think the school should continue and help students that might be suffering from these illnesses find help,” says Gonyea.

“I think having the ability to attend these events would help me better equipped to support the people I care about. Who knows maybe one day that could be me that suffers from it.”

