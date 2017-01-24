Belleville to look at bylaw-enforcement reform

By James Gaughan

BELLEVILLE – City council voted Monday to look at changing the way it enforces bylaws covering issues like property standards, noise problems and garbage.

Currently, a complaint must be registered to the city before bylaw-enforcement officers are called to investigate. Coun. Mitch Panciuk told council that this system is too slow. He would like to have the officers be more hands-on, he said.

“I’d like to see the city enhance the service we provide to our citizens, rather than making them have to call in all the time,” Panciuk said.

Most of the bylaw calls the city gets are about things like garbage, people not looking after their property, and noise complaints, he told QNet News. “They’re what we call nuisance complaints.”

Coun. Paul Carr supported Panciuk’s motion to look into the enforcement system.

Imagine if your neighbour had five rusted-out cars on their front lawn, he said: “(If) you call and complain to the city then they’ll enforce the bylaw. But if (enforcement officers) go by it without (receiving) a complaint, they may not.”

He’s frustrated by the way things work now, he said.

“We have lots of bylaws on our books, but they’re no good if they’re not enforced.”

Panciuk’s motion passed unanimously.

Both Panciuk and Carr told QNet News they don’t know how many calls the city gets about bylaw infractions, but that they get questions from residents about the system every week.

