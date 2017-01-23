Book lovers take note of Quinte Symphony musicians

By Stephanie Clue

BELLEVILLE – Quinte Symphony musicians serenaded shoppers during a fundraising event at Chapters Monday night.

Debbie Shaw, the president of the symphony board and one of three flutists in the orchestra, says Chapters was chosen because of its connection to the symphony.

“Our principle flutist in the orchestra, Lisa Kemp, works here part-time, and she told us how Chapters likes to support community organizations,” Shaw said.

Between 6 and 8 p.m., Chapters donated 15 per cent of the proceeds from all regular-priced items to the Quinte Symphony, while members performed a variety of songs, including music from The Beatles, and the musicals Beauty and the Beast and Annie.

Shaw said the money raised from the fundraiser will go toward covering the symphony’s expenses for concerts and paying for venues.

“If we look at the expenses we have for each concert, ticket sales only cover a certain percentage for the musicians, conductors and other expenses,” said Shaw.

One of those who came to hear the musicians was Lynette Thibeau, a pianist and friend of Shaw; the two play together at St. Joseph’s Church.

“The performance is really great so far, and the music is beautiful,” Thibeau said.

She added that she had bought a book by her favourite author and a few other things to support the symphony.

“I bought a few small things,” she said. “They asked me at the cash if I wanted to donate and of course I did. Why wouldn’t I?”



