Belleville Senators reps meeting with Quinte Economic Development Commission

By Matthew Murray

BELLEVILLE – The Belleville Senators are giving a presentation to the Quinte Economic Development Commission about the new hockey team’s plans for Belleville during the commission’s meeting Tuesday.

The talking points for the Senators’ visit are unknown, Chris King, chief executive officer of the commission, told QNet News. While the Senators are still months away from playing in Belleville, the team is already having an impact on the city, he said.

“We have a number of active files of businesses looking at the region as a potential location” because the American Hockey League team is coming here, King said.

“The awareness that we get from having the casino and more importantly the Senators in the future will certainly create a lot more awareness about Belleville as a destination for business.”

The Senators’ organization will give the presentation at the start of the meeting, which take place at the commission’s offices on Wallbridge-Loyalist Road at Loyalist College.

More to come.

Comments