Women’s march on Washington – what do local residents think?

By Selena Steele-Clough

BELLEVILLE – In one of the largest days of U.S protest history, millions of people took to the streets on Saturday to march for women’s rights after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

According to crowd scientists, as many as 4.6 million people took part in the global day of action.

Women-led marches took place in over 600 locations all around the world.

Close to home, marches were held in Toronto and Kingston, among many other Canadian cities.

QNet News will be talking to students and women’s activists in the community about what they thought about the march – and also asking why Belleville didn’t have one.

More to come.

