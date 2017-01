By Selena Steele-Clough

BELLEVILLE – The Women’s March on Washington defied all expectations, drawing an estimated 500,000 protests and activists at the D.C. event alone.

Out of those thousands of women and men, one Belleville resident was at the centre of it all. Lynn Foxall, a Justice Studies teacher at Loyalist College went all the way to Washington to stand up for the rights of women and equality.

QNet News talked to her about what it felt like to be there.

Comments