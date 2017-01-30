Women’s basketball team loses to the Seneca Sting

By Deanna Fraser

TORONTO – Although the Loyalist College women’s basketball team lost Thursday night against the Seneca Sting, the players left with their heads held high.

Lancer Olivia Thomson got the first basket of the game, and the score was close throughout the first quarter.

But by halftime, Seneca had an 18-point lead.

In the second half, the Lancers worked hard to try to keep the game close. With only five minutes left, Seneca was leading by 30, 78-48.

Point guard Kylea Galipeau-Wilson brought her team’s score into the 60s after making two foul shots and a basket, reducing Seneca’s lead to 20 within the last few minutes of the game.

The game ended 83-61 for the Sting.

Seneca has a 7-3 record compared to the Lancers’ 2-8 record.

One of Loyalist’s coaches, Chris Harrison, said that he was proud of his team’s hard work.

“There was a lot of good things happening on the court, both offensively and defensively. There was a lot of good communication. They shared the ball and used each other. They worked really well as a team,” said Harrison.

Olivia Thomson, a forward for the Lancers, said that although the team was a little nervous going into the game, they were ready.

“We knew we had to step things up from our last game. We knew we would have to put up some sort of fight,” she said.

Thomson agreed with Harrison that the players worked well as a team.

“We worked as one. Bonding and becoming closer has helped us want to make that extra pass,” she said.

She added that although the team lost the players still had reason to be proud.

“The first time we played Seneca it was really bad. And I feel like we finally made a name for ourselves. We showed that although we may have only 10 people we are willing to work hard,” she said.

Harrison said there are still improvements to be made.

“We’ve got some newer players who have joined us second semester, so we still need to work on some of those team concepts and some of the fundamental plays,” he said.

This season has had its up and downs due to loss of players from illness, injury, or school priorities, he said, so he is happy with the turnaround.

“The players we have work incredibly hard and are so dedicated. And you can tell from our last few games we’re really starting to look like a team.”

The Lancers are back in action Wednesday night when they travel to Kingston to take on the St. Lawrence Vikings.

Comments