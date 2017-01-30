Local

Belleville police asking for public’s help in search for missing man

  • January 30, 2017 at 3:51 pm

Police released this photo of Ronald Copeland, 70, in hopes the community would be able to help in the search for him. Copeland was reported missing from his home in the West Hill area of the city last Friday. Photo courtesy of the Belleville Police Service

By Matthew Murray

BELLEVILLE – Belleville police are asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a 70-year-old man who has been missing for several days.

Ronald George Copeland was last seen by friends at his West Hill home early Friday morning, police say.

Copeland is around six feet, three inches tall, with a thin build, grey hair and a short grey beard. He was last seen wearing light camouflage pants, black boots and a red and blue flannel shirt with a green vest over top.

Police are asking anyone with information on Copeland’s whereabouts to call Det.-Const. Jason Marcotte at 613-966-0882, extension 2314.

