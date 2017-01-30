Kingston vigil will honour those killed in Quebec mosque shooting

By Callie Jackson

BELLEVILLE – There will be a candlelight vigil in Kingston Monday night in honour of the six people killed in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque Sunday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the shooting is a terrorist attack on Muslims. The lone suspect in the shooting, a 27-year-old student, was to appear in court Monday afternoon.

The vigil will be held at the Market Square in downtown Kingston and will begin at 7 p.m.

