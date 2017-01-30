Quinte West OPP arrest two after break-in at video-game store

By Matthew Murray

BELLEVILLE – Two men have been arrested by Quinte West OPP after a break-in at a video-game store early Monday morning.

Officers were called to EB Games near 2nd Dug Hill Road at around 6:30 a.m. after a report of an alarm going off at the store, police say. When officers arrived, they noticed signs of a break-in and saw people fleeing the scene of the crime, an OPP press release said.

The OPP’s Emergency Response Team and canine units were called in to track down the suspects. One man was caught and arrested around 9 a.m. and a second was arrested around noon after police received reports of a suspicious person in the area.

The investigation is ongoing and police are unable to release any information about whether anything was stolen or whether the OPP is looking for other suspects, Const. David Ludington told QNet News.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Quinte West OPP at 613-392-3561 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Comments