Local vigil Thursday in response to Quebec shootings

By Joey Carin and Madeleine Villa

BELLEVILLE – In the wake of the Quebec shooting, the city of Belleville is holding a vigil Thursday evening as a show of solidarity for the victims.

The shooting occurred Sunday when suspect 27-year-old Alex Bissonnettem who’s been labeled a far-right extremist, opened fire inside the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec, killing six and injuring 19 others.

“I think there will always be racism, unfortunately,” said Belleville Coun. Garnet Thompson, chief organizer of Thursday’s vigil and chair of city council’s inclusivity committee.

“If we show our solidarity as a community, I believe we can make a difference.”

The decision to gold the march and vigil came following a meeting that Thompson’s committee had with the imam of the Islamic Society of Belleville, Mohammed Saleh.

Asked about the response of the local Islamic community to Sunday’s shooting, Thompson said there is sadness and anxiety.

“We want to reach out to them and show that we have solidarity with them and realize that if they’re hurting, we’re hurting. I am a firm believer that as a separate people we cannot accomplish anything, but together we can accomplish a lot; and together as one with the Muslim community we can accomplish a whole lot.”

Mayor Taso Christopher is expected to lead the march and vigil as participants walk side by side with members of the Muslim community. The march starts at 6:30 p.m. at the mosque at 33 Moira St. W. and will make its way to city hall, where a candlelight vigil will be held.

“We’ve received great co-operation from the city. Police officers are blocking streets, allowing us to walk to city hall as one,” said Thomspon.

Asked to comment on U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent ban on travel and immigration by people from predominantly Muslim countries, Thompson declined, saying that it is something for Americans to sort out.

“Right now my main concern is that both Belleville and Canada welcomes followers of the Islamic faith. And that we remain an open and friendly community.”

