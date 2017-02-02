Ahmadiyya Muslim Community holding open house at Belleville library on Saturday

By Martin Allen

BELLEVILLE – A Canada-wide campaign to educate people about Islam is coming to the Belleville Public Library this Saturday.

The campaign, being put on by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, will make over 300 visits to more than 40 communities across Canada. The community will be having an open house at the Belleville Library on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

The group is a non-profit charitable religious organization, established in 206 countries. It has 86 chapters in Canada.

Safwan Choudhry, a spokesman for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Canada, says the tour is about education.

“We’re inviting anyone with questions, or those with curious minds, to have coffee and talk in a neutral environment,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to remove misconceptions.”

Last Sunday, a shooting left six people dead at a mosque in the Quebec City neighbourhood of Sainte-Foy. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the shooting an act of terrorism. Choudhry said the tragedy in Quebec has led to messages of love and support from the country.

“Of course we’ve received outpourings of love and concern, a lot of solidarity.”

The group invites the community to attend the open house and show support for the campaign.

QNet News will be there.

