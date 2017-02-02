Connecting students with future employers

By Jessica Clement

BELLEVILLE – Employers from across eastern Ontario gathered at Loyalist College this week to find the next generation of workers.

Animation student Dustin Bolton made his way around the booths in the college gym searching for a good fit, “If I don’t find anything for animation I’ll go along the lines of culinary.”

In its 20th year, the career fair aimed to bring students closer to life after college by allowing 78 businesses to set up shop inside Loyalist and come face-to-face with hopeful future employees.

Bolton said that the event relieved some of the pressure from students searching for work.

“They’re going out of their way to help people find some sort of employment.”

“We are trying to accomplish connecting students with future opportunities,” said Dan Schell, a public relations student volunteering at the fair.

Schell said it’s important for students to network and broaden their horizons in order to transition into a new career after graduation.

“We have everything from engineering to [medical] care, pretty much anything you’re involved with,” he said.

When we caught back up with Bolton later on, his sights had shifted. He was interested now in the Shorelines Casino positions.

“They’re offering all sorts of jobs, anything from service to card dealing which would be pretty interesting,” he said.

Bolton said he plans to apply online, but said it would be in his best interest to continue searching the event for more opportunities.

According to Schell the event was a success.

“It’s incredible. The parking lot is stacked, people are talking and engaging. So much of it can just be a conversation you are having with somebody and you could find yourself a future job out of that alone.”

