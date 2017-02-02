LHIN’s one-time funding helps low-income families

By Lindsey Cooke

BELLVILLE- More than 380 low income families in the area will be receive free dental care, thanks to the South East Local Health Integration Network.

The LHIN supplied one-time funding of $352,400 to five Community Health Centres in the area which include the Belleville Quinte West CHC, Kingston CHC, Gateway CHC, Country Roads CHC and Rideau CHC.

According to a news release from the LHIN, the money means 81 patients will get news dentures and more than 300 patients will get dental care.

In the same news release, family members of a patient that had benefited from the funding for free dental care were quoted. The family member called the care a “miracle’ and a “godsend” for her brother. It went on to say that his new dentures have opened so many possibilities to restore his physical and mental health. . “Dental care services are not covered by the government of Ontario and we have had people come to us and say these Community Health Centres (CHC) generally provide services, a whole range of health services to people that are challenged financially, in this particular case, we are making available money through the CHC for people who cannot afford their own dental health care” said Donna Segal, the board chairman of the LHIN.

