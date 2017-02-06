Community

Formal wear project helps students go to the prom

  • February 6, 2017 at 3:41 pm

Some of the dresses that have been donated by the community for students to wear during prom or graduation. Photo By Selena Steele-Clough, QNet News

By Selena Steele-Clough

BELLEVILLE – Once again local students will be able to graduate in style thanks to the Prom Project campaign.

The Hastings and Prince Edward Learning Foundation officially launched the campaign for the sixth year in a row on Thursday morning at the Quinte Mall.

The campaign is to help students who are facing financial difficulties in Hastings and Prince Edward counties by providing them with formal wear for their school proms or graduations.

Donations can include used dresses and tuxedos, as well as cash gifts that will allow organizers to buy formal wear.

Sponsorship for the campaign has grown a lot in the last six years. It now has over 20 different sponsors, including Mix 97, Rock 107, Bentley, Shoppers Drug Mart.

The Quinte Mall is the place to donate formal wear for students in elementary and secondary schools for prom or graduation. A booth has been set up at the mall. Photo By Selena Steele-Clough, QNet News

The program was founded by Maribeth deSnoo, the executive director of the learning foundation. She told QNet News Tuesday that she knew she wanted to make a difference in the community and was surprised by how many people wanted to get involved right away.

“When I first started to talk about wanting to do this campaign, people immediately recognized what this moment was for a student’s life,” said deSnoo.

Hastings and Prince Edward counties, she said, have Ontario’s second-highest rate of food insecurity – percentage of residents who don’t have enough money to buy the food they need. If purchasing food is a challenge for a family, then events like prom and graduation are going to be “far from reach,” she said.

“I think that’s what touched most of our sponsors – that they can make a difference in these kids’ lives, so students can make it to these important moments.”

This year, the Prom Project is looking for outfits ranging from size 2 to 24. The drop-off spot is the Quinte Mall community service desk.

Students will have two opportunities to choose their formal wear. The first Prom Project pickup event takes place on April 6 at Quinte Secondary School in Belleville from 12:30 to 5 p.m.

The next is April 27 at North Hastings High School in Bancroft from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

