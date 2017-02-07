Local

Get your business pitch ready for Dragons’ Den

  • February 7, 2017 at 2:09 pm

By Trish Bauder and Sabrina A. MacDonald

BELLEVILLE – CBC Dragons’ Den television show will be traveling coast to coast and will be stopping at Loyalist College to hold auditions for all future entrepreneurs.

The Dragons will be on campus in room 2H10 on Feb. 23.

Participants have five minutes to pitch their business idea. If you impress the Dragons at the auditions, you will be invited to Toronto to appear on the 12th season.

More to come on the story this week.

