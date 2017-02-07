Rev. David Mundy prepares for retirement

By Sophie Dudley and Alana Pickrell

BELLEVILLE – After exactly 37 years of service, Rev. David Mundy is preparing to retire on June 30 of this year.

Mundy has been the lead minister at Bridge Street United Church for only four years, but has been a part of the United Church of Canada since he was ordained at 25 years old.

“Churches are marvellous places for people to come together. For worship on Sunday morning, but also to come for that purpose of reaching out to others and caring for others,” he said when asked about what he is going to miss most about Bridge Street United Church.

Members of the church talked about how his retirement is going to affect them after the worship this past Sunday.

“I am going to miss his presence in the room, he clearly commands the room, he has a soft, gentle but clear nature,” said Mitchell Cox, the current piano player at Bridge Street.

On top of the weekly worship services that are held every Sunday, the church participates in other community events such as Inn From The Cold and End of the Month Meal Programs.

“One of the spurs and stimuli’s that Rev. David has brought to the church is being a mission church rather than an institutional church,” Ian Sutherland, a parishioner of Bridge Street.

Mundy said his proudest accomplishment throughout his life as a minister is the fact that he has been able to maintain family relationships regardless of his other community and religious commitments. He has three children and one of his sons followed in his foot steps and is currently a minister in London, Ont.

More to come.

