Bellville police respond to cow on the loose

By Cody Starr

Belleville– Belleville police services responded to a call about a cow on loose on River Rd. in Corbyville just north of the city on Monday afternoon.

The call was placed shortly after six p.m. by the owner of the cow. The cow was being transported in a trailer when it got loose on the road and ran off. Several calls of sightings came into the Belleville police over the course of the night and it was eventually located.

However, after several hours of unsuccessful attempts to coral the animal the owner asked the police to “dispatch” the animal as he was concerned that it may eventually cause an auto accident. A police spokesperson says they complied with the request.



