Second Annual Butterfly Run at Zwicks Park

By: Demii Niles

BELLEVILLE – Organizers are getting set for the 2nd annual Butterfly Run in Belleville.

The Butterfly Run was founded by three mothers who supported each other through losses in their life. The run started in May of last year and was a huge success raising more than $76 thousand for Quinte Health Care.

This year’s Butterfly Run will be held at Zwick’s Park, in Belleville. The run is on Sunday, May 7th, and there will be a family walk/run, 5 km walk/run and a 10 km walk/run.

Beth Primeau started the event with Barb Matteucci and Loralee McInroy after her child was stillborn.

Primeau said she was sent home without any information about counselling or community resources or books or websites.

“It made it more awful and more difficult.”

Both Matteucci and McInroy also lost babies during pregnancy.

All three of them are runners. Primeau said organizing a run seemed like a good fit for them given that it was something they had in common. The three thought it would be a good way to raise money to improve the health care system.

“We’ve been really blessed with the support we received from the community.”

Last year was the first year, and they thought maybe 50 people would sign up for the run. Almost ten times that showed up.

“It sort of exploded so we hardly had to do any fundraising last year,” Primeau said.

Angela Trudeau is involved in the Butterfly Run as a sponsor and donates money for the cause.

“Two and a half years ago I lost my eldest daughter to an accident, and it really touches home. I needed all the support I could get.”

Trudeau said that the weather was raining, cold and wet but the run had a great turnout.

“It was still amazing, they had an amazing turn out considering the weather,” Trudeau said.

“Its very emotional, because we’re all there for a reason and most of us have lost a baby or a miscarriage and we’re all remembering that child that didn’t get a chance.” said Marylou Enright, who was also at last year’s run.

“It’s just nice to know that you’re not the only one going through something like that. It lets everyone know that you’re not alone and it’s been in the dark for so long, that nobody wants to talk about it.”

Primeau says that their goal this year is to raise $100,000 in donations for the pediatric ward at Belleville General Hospital. The founders are still working on further details for this year’s event. Check out the Butterflyrunquinte.ca for registration.

Comments