Belleville Fire Chief encourages citizens to install smoke alarms

By Jaykob Storey

BELLEVILLE – Following a fire in Brampton left three dead and a child hospitalized on Tuesday, the Belleville Fire Department is reminding the public to install smoke alarms and have a fire escape plan.

“We want to make sure these types of tragedies do not happen in Belleville,” Fire Chief Mark MacDonald said in a press release Wednesday.

They stress that a clear escape plan, with multiple routes out of the building if a fire has blocked the halls or exits, should be established before a fire occurs and understood by everyone in the home. It is just as important as having working smoke alarms on every floor.

“Many fatal fires occur at night when everyone is asleep, so early warning is crucial to survival. The Ontario Fire Code requires working smoke alarms on every storey of the home and outside all sleeping areas. For added protection, our fire department is recommending that you also install a smoke alarm in every bedroom. Larger homes may require additional smoke alarms,” said MacDonald.

The fire department released a list of tips on fire safety, including:

Carbon monoxide detectors with every smoke alarm.

Monthly tests for both devices.

Replacing alarms over time according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Everyone should know two ways out of each room, if possible.

All exits must be unobstructed and easy to use.

An escape plan that factors in assisting young children, the elderly and individuals with disabilities.

Choose a meeting place outside where everyone can be accounted for.

Call the fire department from outside your home.

Practice your home escape plan.

Never re-enter a burning building. Once out, stay out.

For those who live in apartment buildings, contact your landlord or superintendent if you need help.

Make sure your name is added to the person assistance list in the fire safety plan, so the fire department knows which apartment you are in.

Know the emergency procedures outlined in the building’s fire safety plan.

The last deadly fire in Belleville occurred on April 29, 2016. A fire occurred on Sills Road near Highway 37 where one man died in the blaze.

