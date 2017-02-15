Picton renovations one step closer with Canada 150 grant

By Rachel Stark

PICTON – Benson Park renovation plans took a major step forward after Price Edward County council signed agreement documents, in the hope it will be approved for a $133,200 federal government grant Tuesday night.

The grant is part of a total $44.4 million being given by the Canada 150 Infrastructure Program across Southern Ontario. The program supports the renovation, expansion, and improvement of community and cultural building. It is also part of the 2017 celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary.

The council applied for the grant after the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario launched the program in May 2016.

Including the grant and other community contributions, a total of a $400,000 budget is planned for the renovation.

Planned renovations for Benson Park includes:

Installing water and energy efficient accessible washrooms

Repairing park walkways and replacing stairs with accessible ramps

Upgrading pathway lighting with LED light fixtures

Converting tennis courts to a multi-sport facility for pickleball, tennis and ball hockey

Benson Park was the chosen area to apply for renovations due to the popularity and visitors it has, according to the county’s site.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Navdeep Bains, said in a press release the program highlights the places in communities that bring people together.

“By providing support to renovate, expand and improve cultural and regional infrastructure, we will ensure these spaces will continue to be enjoyed for Canadians for years to come,” he said in the program’s launch release.

The agreement was signed by Mayor Robert Quaiff and the clerk during council. Quaiff told QNet News after the documents are sent back to the agency, council will hear if the grant is approved.

Quaiff said he was not able to comment, until after the agency says whether or not it is approved.

If approved, the project is planned to be completed by March 2018.

