Community volunteer to be honoured at Sophiasburgh winter carnival

By Makala Chapman

PICTON – The life of George Mills, a well-known community volunteer who died this month, will be honoured at the annual Sophiasburgh Winter Carnival this year.

Sophiasburgh Coun. Bill Roberts told Prince Edward County council Tuesday that Mills “was perhaps one of the greatest volunteers I’ve ever met anywhere.”

“He was certainly a wonderful volunteer for Sophiasburgh and for the county as a whole.”

The winter festivity takes place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

Activities include a pancake breakfast, a hockey tournament, wagon rides, vendors and more.

Roberts added that it was important to recognize the actions of the community’s unsung heroes.

“George was never a guy to take the limelight, and he was always in the background,” he said. “If every volunteer in Canada skipped volunteering for a day, the country would come to a halt.”

Mills died Feb. 12 at the age of 69 at Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital.

