Thai House Cuisine reopens in downtown Belleville

By Rebecca Bartlett

BELLEVILLE – A downtown hot spot that closed in November is open for business once again.

Thai House Cuisine at 230 Front St. closed its doors abruptly last year, and just as suddenly was open for business again last Friday.

Debby Nolan, events and office co-ordinator for the Belleville Downtown Improvement Area, said she is excited that the restaurant is back.

“We have a lot of vacancies in the downtown, that’s not a secret. Retail really is not a reliable economic driver for downtown. So any time we have more services, restaurants or anything, overall everybody benefits,” said Nolan.

“Additionally, it’s the only Thai restaurant we have downtown, so we’re excited that they’re back to offer that diversity and variety.”

Having more restaurants downtown could bring customers to other businesses, she said.

“Restaurants and services always bring people to the downtown because they’re a destination. I think that the other services and restaurants that are down here – they bring potential customers for other establishments and business down here,” she said.

Thai House owner Chanya Laoxmapuanich told QNet News Thursday that the only reason the restaurant had to close was that it was short-staffed.

“We found people that can work for us,” she said about the recent reopening.

Nothing else has changed, so customers can expect the same menu items, she said.

