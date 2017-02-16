100 Scarf Challenge helping to raise mental-illness awareness

By Sabrina A. MacDonald

BELLEVILLE – A local youth organization called Youthab has teamed up with Loyalist College and created the 100 Scarf Challenge.

Youthab is a non-profit organization that helps young people in the Quinte area find safe and affordable housing and jobs. It also offers counselling and other mental-health supports.

Youthab has participated in many previous challenges that have benefitted the community.

So far, the 100 Scarf Challenge has collected over 100 scarves in Belleville, with the help of young people.

QNet News spoke to Youthab housing counsellor Tori Buck and Loyalist College athletics assistant Amy Hoskins about a project to collect scarves at a Loyalist Lancers game this week.

