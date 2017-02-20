Casa Loma invites visitors to “be our guest” at Beauty and the Beast exhibit

By Tara Henley

TORONTO – Casa Loma was home to an interactive Beauty and the Beast exhibit this past weekend in preparation for the live-action film hitting theatres next month.

Walt Disney Studios Canada arranged the exhibit at Ontario’s famous castle, located in downtown Toronto. Visitors were able to see nine of the film’s original costumes on display, including those worn by actors Emma Watson, Luke Evans, Ian McKellen, Josh Gad, Emma Thompson, Ewan McGregor and more. The exhibit also featured aerial and dance performances throughout the day, behind the scenes clips from the movie and story time and arts and crafts for children.

“It’s been non-stop all day,” said Katie McAllen, who works at the castle. “I can’t remember the last time it’s been this busy. You’d think it would mostly be parents with their little kids, but we’re getting guests of all ages today.”

Her co-worker, Jackson Connors, said he agrees.

“I think it’s the generation that grew up with the original cartoon movie – they got older but their love of Disney didn’t die out,” he said.

Emily Kaljuvee, who was touring the exhibit, said it was her love of the old film that brought her to Casa Loma.

“It’s great that the castle is doing this because it gives people like me, who love Disney, the chance to fangirl for a day,” she said. “Seeing the costume Emma Watson wore is probably the closest I’ll ever get to meeting her, so I’ll take it!”

Beauty and the Beast is coming to theatres March 17.



Courtesy of Disney Movie Trailers

