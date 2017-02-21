Lancers women’s volleyball team pushes to playoffs

By Callie Jackson

BELLEVILLE – On Friday the Loyalist women’s volleyball team gained a spot in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association Women’s Volleyball Championship after a victory against the Mohawk Mountaineers.

The Lancers came out strong and won the game in three sets.

Co-coach Amy Hoskin told QNet News the game was an important one: “We were fourth in our division and (Mohawk was) fifth in theirs, so we crossed over to play at provincials and because we won we now have a spot there.” The championships take place in Windsor next weekend.

The team has worked hard, Hoskin said.

“It’s really exciting for us. The girls have worked their butts off for this and I’m thrilled that it all came together.”

Lancer Sara Piana Yafu was also excited about the win:

Emilie Leneveu, a player for two years, she thinks the team did well because of “pushes from our coaches and just talking as a team, saying that we really needed to come together at this time and play the best we ever had all season long.

“I think that the trust between every player really helped us to win today.”

The Lancers will leave for the provincials in Windsor on Thursday and play on Friday night against the Humber Hawks.

Humber has an 18-0 record in the west division, “so that’s definitely something that might seem intimidating,” Leneveu said.

“But we’re a talented team and I think that we can take them on. I think it’ll be a tough challenge, but I still think we can compete,” she said.

Click here to get a link to the live stream on Friday.

